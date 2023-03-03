Moorhead man faces 30 years in prison, accused of sexually abusing young girl for years

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man faces several charges after being accused of sexually abusing a child for years.

Gregory Allen Moll faces two felony counts each of first-degree and second-degree sexual conduct.

Court documents say the victim told police that Moll sexually abused her several times between Nov. 2009 and Oct. 2015, when she was between four and nine years old.

Court papers state Moll knew the victim.

The girl said Moll would play games with her, like “doctor,” where he would touch her inappropriately and promise gifts in return if she touched him back inappropriately.

Moll faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. A $100,000 bail was posted Thursday.

