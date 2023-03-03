Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead man faces 30 years in prison, accused of sexually abusing young girl for years

On Feb. 28, Moorhead Police were assigned to investigate the reported sexual assault.
Moorhead, Minn.
Moorhead, Minn.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man faces several charges after being accused of sexually abusing a child for years.

Gregory Allen Moll faces two felony counts each of first-degree and second-degree sexual conduct.

Court documents say the victim told police that Moll sexually abused her several times between Nov. 2009 and Oct. 2015, when she was between four and nine years old.

Court papers state Moll knew the victim.

The girl said Moll would play games with her, like “doctor,” where he would touch her inappropriately and promise gifts in return if she touched him back inappropriately.

Moll faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. A $100,000 bail was posted Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
Sun Country plane and Landline coach
Sun Country motorcoach route from Fargo to MSP starts today
Moorhead man arrested after threatening officers and an employee
Michael James Warren, 26, Fargo
Man arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside
Deadly crash graphic.
Woman dead, two injured after crash in northern ND

Latest News

RRV SPORTMEN'S SHOW
The 58th Annual Sportsmen’s Show takes over the Fargodome
City of Fargo reminds how to place bins after heavy snow
City of Fargo sends reminder for garbage and recycling bin placement after heavy snow
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signs bill restoring voting rights for convicted felons who have...
New MN law restores voting rights for convicted felons with completed sentences
Noon Weather - March 3
Noon Weather - March 3