Melting Some Snow this Afternoon

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

By lunchtime this afternoon we can expect more widespread sunshine! Some places east in MN hang onto the cloud cover just a little longer. The south wind will continue helping temps to reach into the mid to upper 20s in most places.

By mid-afternoon and early evening we will warm a bit more into the low to mid 30s! Expect the warmest temps in the trees of MN. Temps will start to dip back into the mid-to-upper 20s through the evening.

With the melting snow, plenty of moisture will be released into the atmosphere. This means that widespread fog is likely to develop later tonight into Saturday morning.

After some A.M. fog Saturday, skies become partly cloudy. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler compared to Friday - generally in the 20s and low 30s.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS SUNDAY - MONDAY: Winter is not done with us yet! We are tracking another winter storm Sunday afternoon into Monday. There is potential for some in southeastern ND to pick up more than 4+, though it is still a bit too soon for more specific amounts. What we do know is that this will be another type of “banding” snow events which means amounts will greatly vary over a short distance. Remember what we saw here in Fargo just this past Wednesday... that was a banding event. We can expect highs in the low 30s and upper 20s both Sunday and Monday.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We will cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be around 10° on both days and warm up to around 20°.

THURSDAY - MONDAY: Next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are looking mighty cloudy. Thursday we might see some peeks of Sun later in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin the period a little on the chilly side with lows on Thursday around 10°. Highs will be around 20°. Temps will remain fairly steady through the end of the weekend. Saturday looks to be the warmest of the days but only by a couple of degrees. There is a chance for snow, but we are extremely far off from this system. We are watching it and will update you as it nears. Snow may linger into Sunday morning but otherwise looks like a quieter day with temps again in the 20s by the afternoon. Monday again looks to bring teens for morning lows and 20s for the afternoon along with another possible shot of snow.

