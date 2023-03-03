Cooking with Cash Wa
House passes bill allowing physical therapists to administer parking permits

By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers have advanced a bill they believe would make life just a little bit easier for people with disabilities.

SB 2191 would allow physical therapists to administer mobility-impaired parking permits. As of now, only physicians, physician assistants, chiropractors or advanced practice registered nurses can sign off on the permits.

“Physical therapists are considered mobility experts and have undergone extensive training in evaluating mobility across the lifespan,” said Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Bismarck.

Proponents of the bill say patients tend to see their physical therapist more often than they see their physician, which means this would make it easier for those who need a mobility-impaired parking certificate to get it. Next, it goes to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.

