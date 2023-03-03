Homeless shelter bill passes state

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A bill hoping to put more roofs over the heads of homeless Minnesotans makes its way through the legislature.

On Thursday, the Pathway Home Act passed 73 to 57 in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The bill, co-authored by state representative Jeff Brand of St. Peter, significantly increases funding to critical state programs that support shelter providers across Minnesota.

