Dickinson firefighter competes for world’s strongest firefighter title

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - One of Dickinson’s very own firefighters is competing for the title of world’s strongest firefighter this weekend.

The department shared via Facebook that Lieutenant Tyler Scott is putting the work in for the title at the 2023 Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

He is competing against hundreds of other firefighters from around the world in events putting his strength, stamina and mental toughness to the test.

The department says Lieutenant Scott trained last year in hopes of bringing the title home to North Dakota.

