Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Dickinson firefighter competes for world’s strongest firefighter title

Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department(Photo credit: Dickinson Fire Department)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - One of Dickinson’s very own firefighters is competing for the title of world’s strongest firefighter this weekend.

The department shared via Facebook that Lieutenant Tyler Scott is putting the work in for the title at the 2023 Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

He is competing against hundreds of other firefighters from around the world in events putting his strength, stamina and mental toughness to the test.

The department says Lieutenant Scott trained last year in hopes of bringing the title home to North Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
Sun Country plane and Landline coach
Sun Country motorcoach route from Fargo to MSP starts today
Moorhead man arrested after threatening officers and an employee
Michael James Warren, 26, Fargo
Man arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside
Deadly crash graphic.
Woman dead, two injured after crash in northern ND

Latest News

6:00PM News March 3- Part 3
6:00PM News March 3- Part 3
6:00PM Weather March 3
6:00PM Weather March 3
6:00PM News March 3- Part 1
6:00PM News March 3- Part 1
6:00PM News March 3- Part 2
6:00PM News March 3- Part 2
6:00PM Sports March 3
6:00PM Sports March 3