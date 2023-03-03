Deadline approaching to remove ice houses from Minnesota lakes

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - With the arrival of March comes the deadline for removing ice fishing shelters. In the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, structures must be off of lakes and rivers by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

Anglers in the northern tier have two additional weeks, with their removal deadline set for 11:59 p.m. on March 20.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that in addition to structures, all equipment and trash must be removed as well.

“The biggest problem is litter, especially with the rain and snow pockets we’ve had throughout this winter. Stuff kind of gets trapped between those layers,” explained DNR conservation officer Garrett Thomas. “When the ice melts it washes up into the lake and causes problems for wildlife and of course is an eyesore for the lake.”

It has been a difficult year for shelter owners, weather-wise: Large snow and rain events, coupled with frequent thaw and freeze cycles, caused many anglers to pull their shacks off the ice early. Some who didn’t are finding their shelters frozen in the ice and in many cases, their garbage as well. Removal will be difficult, if not impossible.

Thomas reminded anglers that a fine can accompany a shelter or trash left on a lake, and says they are wrong in believing the remnants can’t be traced to them. Conservation officers use GPS, or good old-fashioned legwork, to ID fish houses that may become problematic.

Shelters can still be hauled onto the ice for daily fishing, but can only remain on the lake between midnight and one hour before sunrise if they are occupied or attended.

Storing or leaving shelters on a lake’s public access is strictly prohibited.

