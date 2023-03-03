Cooking with Cash Wa
City of Fargo sends reminder for garbage and recycling bin placement after heavy snow

By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is sending a reminder for how to place your garbage and recycling bins after heavy snowfall in the metro.

Officials say snow piles can make it hard to put the bins out properly, but they should be placed on the ground in areas free of snow, either at the end of driveways or alleys.

They urge you to never place it on top of a snowdrift. The bins can be placed at least five feet apart and five feet from things like cars, fences, garages, and poles.

The City says this effort makes it safer for sanitation workers to get their work done efficiently throughout their routes.

