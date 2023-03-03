Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Citizens hold ‘read-in’ in protest of book-banning bills

More than 200 people gathered outside the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Thursday evening...
More than 200 people gathered outside the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Thursday evening in protest of legislation aimed at keeping certain books off library shelves.(none)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 200 people gathered outside the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Thursday evening in protest of legislation aimed at keeping certain books off library shelves.

It may have been quiet outside the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library, but the people who gathered here for a “read-in” are hoping their presence and silence speaks volumes.

“Well, I just don’t think it’s right that government, church, individual or group should be allowed to tell me what I can and cannot read or what books I have access to,” said Penny Lind of Bismarck.

This quiet but passionate crowd wants lawmakers at the capitol to know exactly how they feel about two bills aimed at taking what some consider inappropriate books off of library shelves.

The idea of a read-in to draw attention to the cause only made sense to event planners.

“So, a read-in, I mean there’s a lot of tradition you think of sit-ins you think of different ways that people can show their unhappiness with things that might be going on in their government and policies. So, a read-in just felt perfect for a library,” said Beth Schatz Kaylor, who organized the event.

Kaylor said she knows there are many people around the state who support their stance as more read-ins are planned at libraries around the region. She said she hopes this event helps representatives understand these bills would cause ripple effects they may not be aware of.

No one who supported House Bill 1205 or Senate Bill 2360 attended the read-in. However, some proponents of this legislations have been very vocal about their support of it during the legislative session.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads in Fargo on March 1, 2023.
City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed
Interstates closed across North Dakota
UPDATE: Interstates closed in North Dakota
Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative...
NDDOT reopens interstates and major highways
Terryl Getz
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting in Jamestown is named

Latest News

Murdaugh walks out of the courtroom Thursday night after being found guilty of murdering his...
Jury convicts Murdaugh in double murder
6:00PM Weather March 2
6:00PM Weather March 2
600PM News March 2- Part 1
6:00PM News March 2- Part 1
6:00PM News March 2- Part 3
6:00PM News March 2- Part 3