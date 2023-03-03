Casselton veterinarian returns to Alaska for 22nd year as Iditarod volunteer

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The countdown is on in Alaska, as dog sled teams are just hours away from mushing their way through the grueling, 1,000-mile Iditarod trail.

For the 22nd year, a Casselton veterinarian is at checkpoints along the journey to make sure sled dogs are healthy and able to continue on.

“What does it mean? Well, commitment, hard work and a lot of admiration for the mushers and the teams that make the journey,” Dr. John Reichert said.

Reichert says a childhood admiration and passion for the grueling race turned into a dream come true.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” he smiled.

When checking the dogs at each checkpoint, Reichert says he and the roughly 50 other vets on the trail are paying close attention to their weight, attitude and lameness. He says the most common injuries he sees in the sled dogs are muscle soreness and general fatigue.

“We’ll be looking at the muscles, the triceps and biceps, the knees; Especially the wrists because they take quite a pounding. We try and do our very best for the dogs,” Dr. Reichert said.

Reichert says once the race starts, it’s round the clock work for the vets. He says all of them will work multiple checkpoints along the 1,000 mile stretch in the next two weeks. While it’s hard work, Reichert says it’s more than worth it. He says he plans to travel to and volunteer his time in the Last Frontier for as long as he can.

“Sooner or later Mother Nature and Father Time are going to have their way with me, but I think this year I’m still going to be sleeping on floors and eating out of greasy pots,” he laughed.

The race starts in Anchorage and ends in Nome, Alaska, and while it is a 20-day event, Reichert says most teams finish in about 10 days.

