Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads in Fargo on March 1, 2023.
City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed
Interstates closed across North Dakota
UPDATE: Interstates closed in North Dakota
Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative...
NDDOT reopens interstates and major highways
Terryl Getz
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting in Jamestown is named

Latest News

10:00PM Weather March 2
10:00PM Weather March 2
10:00PM News March 2 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 2 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 2 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 2 - Part 2
A Santa Rosa high school is closed for the rest of the week after a deadly stabbing.
Detectives seek motive in fatal California school stabbing