Breezy with Areas of A.M. Fog, then Mild Afternoon!

The winds will continue out of the south. This combination of winds and clouds have kept our temperatures warmer overnight without much of a dip. We could see a bit of sun peek out a little bit in places in our western counties, but there are also areas of fog that have developed.

By lunchtime, the area of Sun will expand a little bit more. It’ll stretch to the Red River. The south wind will continue helping temps to reach into the mid to upper 20s in most places.

There’s a chance of seeing some flakes in places in Lakes Country during the afternoon hours, but this will not make much of an impact. We could also see some places reach up to above freezing by the afternoon hours. More flakes and mixed precipitation could move through the area in our far south. Temps will start to dip back into the mid-to-upper 20s through the evening.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower. Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: We are watching a chance of snow and/or wintry mix early in the week. This will arrive on Sunday and continue through Monday morning. Our warm temps will also continue Monday. There is potential for some n southeastern ND to pick up more than 4+, though it is still a bit too soon for more specific amounts. What we do know is that this will be another type of “banding” snow events which means amounts will greatly vary over a short distance. Remember what we saw here in Fargo just this past Wednesday... that was a banding event. We can expect highs in the low 30s and upper 20s. We will cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be around 10° on both days and warm up to around 20°.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: Next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are looking mighty cloudy. Thursday we might see some peeks of Sun later in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin the period a little on the chilly side with lows on Thursday around 10°. Highs will be around 20°. Temps will remain fairly steady through the end of the weekend. Saturday looks to be the warmest of the days but only by a couple of degrees. There is a chance for snow, but we are extremely far off from this system. We are watching it and will update you as it nears. Snow may linger into Sunday morning but otherwise looks like a quieter day with temps again in the 20s by the afternoon.

