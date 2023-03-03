Bemidji State cancelling class over racist threats

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji State University is cancelling classes after violent, racist threats were made to students on campus.

The university sent out an email saying during a meeting on Thursday, March 2 to discuss recent “hate-based incidents,” the discussion was disrupted and threats were made on social media. That prompted the university to cancel class on Friday, March 3, which was confirmed by campus security.

According to one person on social media, the threats included skinning, shooting and beating black students on campus.

In the email to students and staff, the university says “For those affected by these actions, I know that the abhorrent behavior of these individuals has seriously affected your sense of safety and security. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

