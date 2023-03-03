Cooking with Cash Wa
The 58th Annual Sportsmen’s Show takes over the Fargodome

Outdoor enthusiasts will get to explore the latest selection of boats, RVs, and outdoor gear.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s biggest sportsmen’s show is back at the Fargodome. The 58th Annual Sportsmen’s Show kicked off on Thursday and continues through the weekend.

Outdoor enthusiasts will get to explore the latest selection of boats, RVs, and outdoor gear showcased by hundreds of exhibitors. New this year is the Wildlife Wendy exhibit, where families can an up-close and personal encounter with the most entertaining species of birds.

The show runs through Sunday. Ticket prices are $10 for 13 and up, 6-12 are $2.50, and kids under 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door of the Fargodome.

For more information on the Sportsmen’s show click here.

