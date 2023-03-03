2nd show added for sold out Willie Nelson concert

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jade Presents and Essentia Health in Fargo just announced a second show added for the Willie Nelson & Family concert coming to Bluestem Amphitheater this May.

The show on May 22nd, 2023 was sold out due to overwhelming demand during presale. The new show will be on Tuesday, March, 23rd. Tickets are on sale now you can click the link for more information and to purchase tickets here: http://bit.ly/41Ks3HE

The concert is rain or shine parking is limited so rideshare and shuttles are encouraged and there will be no season passes this year.

