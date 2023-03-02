A Very Nice Friday Leads into a Very Nice Weekend

Happening Now:

There is a wave of snow pushing its way through northern Minnesota. As this wave moves east, we will see brief periods of snow showers. It will cause visibilities to fall a bit. We also have sunny skies in the west!

It is a bit windy out there. Winds are in the 15-25 mph range. The winds in the southern Valley are at the lower end of the range, while in the north, along the International Border, the winds are at the higher end. We have seen gusts up there above 30 mph. The winds are out of the south, which will bring warmer temps into the region tomorrow.

Visibilities aren’t too bad for most of the area. They are reduced a bit where the band of snow is moving through. In those locations, it has dropped to around 2 miles.

Temperatures, right now, are coldest along the Red River. There temps are around 15°, but warm up to around 20° on both the western and eastern edges of our area. Wind chills aren’t too bad. Most places have a wind chill in the single digits above zero. A couple places are in the single digits below zero.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the remainder of the afternoon, that wave of snow will continue to push its way to the east. It will be mostly out of the area by sunset. We will also continue to see the nice south winds. Temperatures by sunset will be around 20° for most.

Our cloud cover will stick around through the overnight period. The winds will continue out of the south. This combination of winds and clouds will help keep our temperatures warm overnight without much of a dip. We could see a bit of sun peek out a little bit in places in our western counties.

By lunchtime, the area of Sun will expand a little bit more. It’ll stretch to the Red River. The south wind will continue helping temps to reach into the mid to upper 20s in most places.

There’s a chance of seeing some flakes in places in Lakes Country during the afternoon hours, but this will not make much of an impact. We could also see some places reach up to above freezing by the afternoon hours. More flakes and mixed precipitation could move through the area in our far south. Temps will start to dip back into the mid-to-upper 20s through the evening.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower. Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: We are watching a chance of snow and/or wintry mix early in the week. This will arrive on Sunday and continue through Monday morning. Our warm temps will also continue Monday. We can expect highs in the low 30s and upper 20s. We will cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be around 10° on both days and warm up to around 20°.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: Next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are looking mighty cloudy. Thursday we might see some peeks of Sun later in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin the period a little on the chilly side with lows on Thursday around 10°. Highs will be around 20°. Temps will remain fairly steady through the end of the weekend. Saturday looks to be the warmest of the days but only by a couple of degrees. There is a chance for snow, but we are extremely far off from this system. We are watching it and will update you as it nears. Snow may linger into Sunday morning but otherwise looks like a quieter day with temps again in the 20s by the afternoon.

