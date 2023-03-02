Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Teen killed in collision with train in Mountrail County

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE EARTH, N.D. (KMOT) – A teenager was killed in a collision between an SUV and a train Wednesday afternoon in White Earth, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol said the 14-year-old was headed westbound on 66th Street NW around 3:51 p.m. when he approached a railroad crossing with stop signs.

Investigators said he failed to yield to an approaching westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

The patrol said the train struck the SUV on its driver’s side, pushed it down the tracks, and spun it counterclockwise before it came to rest on the north end of the tracks.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads in Fargo on March 1, 2023.
City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed
Interstates closed across North Dakota
UPDATE: Interstates closed in North Dakota
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative...
NDDOT reopens interstates and major highways
Road Conditions
Terryl Getz
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting in Jamestown is named

Latest News

10:00PM Weather March 1
10:00PM Weather March 1
10:00PM News March 1 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 1 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 1 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 1 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports March 1
10:00PM Sports March 1