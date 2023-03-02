Cooking with Cash Wa
Sun Country motorcoach route from Fargo to MSP starts today

Sun Country plane and Landline coach
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport and Sun Country Airlines and Landline had the first motorcoach departure today.

Officials say you can use the landline connection just like any other connecting flight. You can book by clicking here.

The price to get on the bus is $15 for one way, or $30 round trip.

Right now, the bus leaves Fargo at 9:55 am and comes back at around 8:30 pm. The route runs multiple days of the week. You can find exact departure and arrival times at the link above.

