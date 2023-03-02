Strawberry Icebox Cake
Ingredients
- 0.22 cups heavy cream
- 0.06 cup powdered sugar
- 0.11 teaspoon vanilla
- 0.11 pound strawberries sliced
- 0.8 ounces graham crackers 1.5 sleeves
Instructions
- In a stand mixer or with a hand-held mixer, beat the cream, powdered sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form.
- Place a very thin layer of cream on the bottom of a 9x9 square pan. Next, add a single layer of graham crackers. Top with 1/3 of the whipped cream and smooth with a spatula. Add 1/3 of the strawberries in an even layer. Repeat layers 2 more times, ending with strawberries. Arrange the berries in a pretty pattern, if desired.
- Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight before serving.
