Strawberry Icebox Cake

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ingredients

  • 0.22 cups heavy cream
  • 0.06 cup powdered sugar
  • 0.11 teaspoon vanilla
  • 0.11 pound strawberries sliced
  • 0.8 ounces graham crackers 1.5 sleeves

Instructions

  • In a stand mixer or with a hand-held mixer, beat the cream, powdered sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form.
  • Place a very thin layer of cream on the bottom of a 9x9 square pan. Next, add a single layer of graham crackers. Top with 1/3 of the whipped cream and smooth with a spatula. Add 1/3 of the strawberries in an even layer. Repeat layers 2 more times, ending with strawberries. Arrange the berries in a pretty pattern, if desired.
  • Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight before serving.

