Starting tonight public urged to remove vehicles from all Downtown avenues for snow removal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting tonight March 2, Fargo Public Works crews will begin completing snow removal on the East and West Avenues in the Downtown Fargo area into the morning of Friday, March 3. In order to accomplish this they will need sufficient space to properly remove snow.

Starting at 2 a.m. Friday vehicles located in no-parking areas will be impounded so crews can complete snow removal efforts. This included all avenues between 2nd Ave. S. and 7th Ave. N. from 2nd St. to University Drive. Downtown area’s north/south streets will be legal to park on at that time.

Residents are encouraged to utilize available parking in The City of Fargo’s parking ramps and surface lots in the downtown area. Parking in select locations is free after 5 p.m. and on weekends. Visit FargoParking.com/locations for information about available parking.

Additionally, Fargo Public Works requests the public’s assistance in affording equipment and crew members sufficient room to remove the snow. Please stay a safe distance from the equipment hauling snow, especially in the downtown area where congestion is greater.

