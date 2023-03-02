Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Old appliances prompt fire call in Grand Forks

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Old, crushed appliances were the main source for a fire in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Fire Dept. rushed to the 2500 block of 27th Ave. S. around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 for a report of a fire.

Crews say crushed and bailed appliances were on fire and firefighters separated them and eventually put out the flames.

The fire did not spread to any nearby machinery.

The cause of the fire is unintentional and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads in Fargo on March 1, 2023.
City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed
Interstates closed across North Dakota
UPDATE: Interstates closed in North Dakota
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative...
NDDOT reopens interstates and major highways
Road Conditions
Terryl Getz
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting in Jamestown is named

Latest News

1000PM News March 1 - Part 2
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 2
1000PM News March 1 - Part 3
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - March 2
Noon Weather – March 2
Noon Weather – March 1
1000PM News March 1 - Part 1
Valley Today 6am Part 1 - March 2