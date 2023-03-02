Old appliances prompt fire call in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Old, crushed appliances were the main source for a fire in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Fire Dept. rushed to the 2500 block of 27th Ave. S. around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 for a report of a fire.

Crews say crushed and bailed appliances were on fire and firefighters separated them and eventually put out the flames.

The fire did not spread to any nearby machinery.

The cause of the fire is unintentional and no one was hurt.

