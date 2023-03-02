Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead man arrested after threatening officers and an employee

Police were called to a north Fargo business Friday, Feb. 24 after the alarm had been set off.
(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing several charges after authorities say he threatened officers and an employee.

Police were called to a north Fargo business Friday, Feb. 24 after the alarm had been set off. Police say an employee was threatened when he confronted a shoplifter.

Authorities learned the shoplifter had gone through the Ground Transportation Center after the incident and they used security video to identify him.

Later that night, a GTC security guard saw the man trying to sneak onto a bus and called police.

Authorities arrested 56-year-old Donald Yancy on several charges, including terrorizing. While detained, they say he threatened officers and tried to spit on them.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads in Fargo on March 1, 2023.
City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed
Interstates closed across North Dakota
UPDATE: Interstates closed in North Dakota
Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative...
NDDOT reopens interstates and major highways
Terryl Getz
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting in Jamestown is named

Latest News

Sun Country plane and Landline coach
Sun Country motorcoach route from Fargo to MSP starts today
Michael James Warren, 26, Fargo
Man arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside
Fargo Park District
Fargo Parks closes several skating rinks and warming houses for season
Noon News March 2 - Part 2
Noon News March 2 - Part 2