Moorhead man arrested after threatening officers and an employee

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing several charges after authorities say he threatened officers and an employee.

Police were called to a north Fargo business Friday, Feb. 24 after the alarm had been set off. Police say an employee was threatened when he confronted a shoplifter.

Authorities learned the shoplifter had gone through the Ground Transportation Center after the incident and they used security video to identify him.

Later that night, a GTC security guard saw the man trying to sneak onto a bus and called police.

Authorities arrested 56-year-old Donald Yancy on several charges, including terrorizing. While detained, they say he threatened officers and tried to spit on them.

