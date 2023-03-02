Minnesota officials press Kia and Hyundai for safety recall

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Officials in Minnesota are pressing the CEOs of Kia and Hyundai to immediately recall and outfit all vehicles missing industry-standard anti-theft technology.

The joint letter from Attorney General Ellison and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul highlights a drastic increase in Kia and Hyundai auto thefts over the past year, including an 836% increase in Minneapolis and a 611% increase in St. Paul.

In 2022, the Twin Cities saw 3,293 reported thefts of Kia or Hyundai vehicles—a figure that stood at 384 the year prior. Additionally, more than 198 of those owners had their Kia or Hyundai vehicle stolen more than once, and 11 owners had their vehicle stolen three or more times last year.

The Attorney General says many of these thefts have been connected to other violent crimes. In Minneapolis in 2022, Kia or Hyundai vehicle thefts were tied to five homicides, 13 shootings, 36 robberies and 265 crashes.

“This crime is preventable and has a clear solution,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “The type of car you have should not make you an automatic target of heinous violence and random crimes. There is an onus on these car companies to do the bare minimum here, which is including the industry-standard anti-theft software.”

The car manufacturers recently made software upgrades available for some vehicles. While this is a step in the right direction, Ellison says a more robust and timely improvement plan is essential.

Valley News Live has heard from several Kia owners locally who have experienced vehicle thefts; those stories are linked below:

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.