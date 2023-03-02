Man arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing several charges after police say he stole a vehicle with a child inside.

Police received a call about the stolen vehicle from north Fargo around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Officers spotted the vehicle driving near 17th Avenue North and Broadway just after 3:30 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop.

Officers say the driver got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody. The child was found safe inside the car at 3:35 p.m.

Michael James Warren, a 26-year-old Fargo resident, was arrested for Reckless Endangerment, Felonious Restraint, Theft of a Motor Vehicle (C Felony), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Fleeing in Motor Vehicle, Preventing Arrest and Criminal Trespass.

