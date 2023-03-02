Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside

Michael James Warren, 26, Fargo
Michael James Warren, 26, Fargo(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing several charges after police say he stole a vehicle with a child inside.

Police received a call about the stolen vehicle from north Fargo around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Officers spotted the vehicle driving near 17th Avenue North and Broadway just after 3:30 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop.

Officers say the driver got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody. The child was found safe inside the car at 3:35 p.m.

Michael James Warren, a 26-year-old Fargo resident, was arrested for Reckless Endangerment, Felonious Restraint, Theft of a Motor Vehicle (C Felony), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Fleeing in Motor Vehicle, Preventing Arrest and Criminal Trespass.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads in Fargo on March 1, 2023.
City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed
Interstates closed across North Dakota
UPDATE: Interstates closed in North Dakota
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative...
NDDOT reopens interstates and major highways
Terryl Getz
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting in Jamestown is named
Road Conditions

Latest News

Fargo Park District
Fargo Parks closes several skating rinks and warming houses for season
Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
Noon News March 2 - Part 2
Noon News March 2 - Part 2
Mr. Food – Anytime Potatoes – March 2
Mr. Food – Anytime Potatoes – March 2