Kids invited to join Fargo Public Library’s ‘Red River Valley Kids Read’ project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Library is hosting the ‘Red River Valley Kids Read’ project this month.

This year’s program features the book ‘Summer Ruins’, which is by a South Dakota author. The program runs all month, and a limited number of free books are available, thanks to donations. “Summer Ruins” is said to be appropriate for ages in Grade 3 and up.

There are also events going on to go with the program. The author, Deb Waley, will be doing a presentation on March 11 at 2 pm at Bonanzaville in West Fargo. She’ll share her love of archeology and how she writes her novels.

Kids in Grades 3 to 7 are invited to take part in activities. There will be a book discussion, snacks, and crafts on March 14 at 4 pm at the downtown Main Library. Pre-registration is required for this. To register, and find a full list of events during the program, click here.

