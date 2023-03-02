Cooking with Cash Wa
‘It finally happened’: Shelter dog gets forever home after no inquiries for months

A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (Gray News) - A shelter dog has finally found her forever home after not receiving any inquiries for months.

According to the Stafford County Animal Shelter, a 3-year-old lab-pit mix named Sky was surrendered in November 2022 because she was not getting along with other dogs at a home.

The team said Sky passed their behavioral test with flying colors, but no one called or emailed them about her for months.

However, that changed in late February after the shelter made a community call to help find a forever home for the 3-year-old pup.

“It’s official, we’re desperate,” the shelter team shared on social media. “Sky hasn’t received one inquiry since arriving last year or any visits, but there has to be someone out there. She is a wonderful companion.”

The social media post went viral and after more than 68,000 shares and 5,000 comments, Sky was officially adopted.

The animal shelter thanked everyone for helping get the word out on Sky as her overall behavior was declining after being kenneled for so long.

And thanks to the community’s response, they ended up getting more inquiries than they could respond to.

“It happened! It finally happened! Sky was adopted!” the shelter shared in an update. “Thank you so much.”

The shelter team said those interested can check online to view all of their current animals awaiting adoption.

