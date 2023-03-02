Police investigating potential threats at several schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is responding to several schools, investigating threats made on Thursday morning.

A representative from the Fargo Police Department tells Valley News Live they are “responding to more than one school for potential threats.” She says they are trying to determine if there is any credibility to the threats.

A student tells Valley News Live that Fargo North High School was on lockdown. Police were also investigating at Ben Franklin Middle School, according to scanner traffic. Crime and Safety Reporter Bailey Hurley says law enforcement are also at Davies High School.

Police in Grand Forks and Bismarck are responding to similar situations. Bismarck High School sent a notice to families saying, “Do not tie up phone lines by calling 911 or the police or anyone at the school. Do not impede emergency responders by driving to the school.”

Our sister stations within the Gray Television network are reporting similar school threats made in Omaha and Hastings, Nebraska on Thursday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of eight hoax school shooting calls made to Minnesota 911 call centers over the past two days. All appeared to have come from the same individual, who used Voice Over IP to conduct the calls. The MNFC sent an alert to law enforcement across Minnesota for their situational awareness.

Check back as we continue to follow this breaking news story.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.