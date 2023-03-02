Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Parks closes several skating rinks and warming houses for season

Fargo Park District
Fargo Park District(City of Fargo)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District is announcing the closure of several of its outdoor skating rinks and warming houses for the season today.

Officials say, depending on the weather, the SCHEELS Skating Rink and warming house at Broadway Square, Edgewood Chalet and Mickelson Sledding Hill will remain open.

The warming houses and outdoor rinks closing for the season are: Bennett Park, Centennial Park, Clara Barton Park, Horace Mann Park, Jefferson Park, Kennedy Park, Lemke Park, Lewis & Clark Park, Lincoln Park, Longfellow Park, Madison Park, McKinley Park, Roosevelt Park, Washington Park and Westgate Park.

For any extra closures and announcements, click here.

