Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Ensuring mental health during a crisis

Counseling support
Counseling support(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In light of swatting responses throughout the state on Thursday, many are looking for how to deal with the emotional responses from experiencing the event. Some of the affected schools are offering counseling to help people cope.

According to Carlotta McCleary, the executive director of Mental Health America of North Dakota, the best thing a parent can do for a child who has experienced a traumatic event is to be supportive and give reassurance. She says when youth are handling stress, reactions are normal. Some reactions include fear of going to school, no longer spending time with friends and having trouble paying attention.

“The good news is that children and youth are usually quite resilient. Most of the time they will get back to feeling okay soon after that trauma has occurred. If it lasts longer than two to four weeks then you might to start reaching out for some support,” said McCleary.

McCleary says a place to find support in the Bismarck community is ND Behavioral Health.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads in Fargo on March 1, 2023.
City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed
Interstates closed across North Dakota
UPDATE: Interstates closed in North Dakota
Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative...
NDDOT reopens interstates and major highways
Terryl Getz
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting in Jamestown is named

Latest News

More than 200 people gathered outside the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Thursday evening...
Citizens hold ‘read-in’ in protest of book-banning bills
Murdaugh walks out of the courtroom Thursday night after being found guilty of murdering his...
Jury convicts Murdaugh in double murder
6:00PM Weather March 2
6:00PM Weather March 2
600PM News March 2- Part 1
6:00PM News March 2- Part 1
6:00PM News March 2- Part 3
6:00PM News March 2- Part 3