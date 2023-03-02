Ensuring mental health during a crisis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In light of swatting responses throughout the state on Thursday, many are looking for how to deal with the emotional responses from experiencing the event. Some of the affected schools are offering counseling to help people cope.

According to Carlotta McCleary, the executive director of Mental Health America of North Dakota, the best thing a parent can do for a child who has experienced a traumatic event is to be supportive and give reassurance. She says when youth are handling stress, reactions are normal. Some reactions include fear of going to school, no longer spending time with friends and having trouble paying attention.

“The good news is that children and youth are usually quite resilient. Most of the time they will get back to feeling okay soon after that trauma has occurred. If it lasts longer than two to four weeks then you might to start reaching out for some support,” said McCleary.

McCleary says a place to find support in the Bismarck community is ND Behavioral Health.

