City of Moorhead offering grants to start a community garden

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - If you are dreaming of warmer days and thinking ahead to spring, the City of Moorhead is offering an incentive to people who want to start a community garden.

Grants of up to $500 are available to start or operate a community garden on private land within the City of Moorhead. City-owned property is not available for this program.

Community garden plots must be open and available to the public and either be free or have a minimal cost to join/reserve a plot of land.

Funds must be used to help directly support the community garden. Potential funding uses include seeds, raised beds, weed control, eliminating/reducing membership fees, and soil preparation. Funds may not be used for personnel costs such as water bills.

The application deadline is 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Click here to learn more or apply.

