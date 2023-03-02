Very Cold Morning After Wednesday’s Storm

Clouds cleared overnight from west to east and winds went lighter. That, along with plenty of fresh snow on the ground, temperatures plummet this morning! Single digits below to teens below zero are expected.

Clouds build back in for the day making for a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures only warm into the teens.

There may be a few flurries or light snow showers in the afternoon and evening from southeastern ND into the northern MN. Expect the breeze to increase late.

Overnight, temperature’s don’t drop much as the warming south wind increases. There may be some patchy blowing snow overnight and into Friday morning as well.

Extended Planner:

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower. Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We are watching a chance of snow and/or wintry mix early in the week. This will arrive on Monday, and will go into Tuesday morning. This will also help bring us the warmer temperatures for Monday into the low 30s and upper 20s. But, we will cool right back down for Tuesday and Wednesday in the low teens and upper single digits.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: Next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are looking mighty cloudy. Thursday we might see some peeks of Sun later in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin the period a little on the chilly side with lows on Thursday around 10°. Highs will be around 20°. We warm up a little bit on Friday as a south wind moves into the area. It will bring with it warmer temps. Lows will still be around 10°, but highs will be around 25°. Saturday looks like it could be a couple of degrees warmer than Friday. There is a chance for snow, but we are extremely far off from this system. We are watching it and will update you as it nears. Snow may linger into Sunday morning but otherwise looks like a quieter day with temps again in the 20s by the afternoon.

