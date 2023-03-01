Woman arrested following shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A woman is in jail and is facing reckless endangerment charges with more expected after a man was shot in the arm Wednesday morning in Jamestown.

Police say they were called around 5:30 a.m. for the report of the shooting in the 900 block of 4th Avenue NE. Details surrounding what caused the incident has yet to be released.

