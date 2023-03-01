Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman arrested following shooting in Jamestown

The shooting happened in the 900 block of 4th Avenue NE.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A woman is in jail and is facing reckless endangerment charges with more expected after a man was shot in the arm Wednesday morning in Jamestown.

Police say they were called around 5:30 a.m. for the report of the shooting in the 900 block of 4th Avenue NE. Details surrounding what caused the incident has yet to be released.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

