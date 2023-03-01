Winter Storm Closes Roads, Causes Cancellations/Delays

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Snow will be falling at a very heavy rate at times right into our midmorning. Winds still gust upwards of 45 mph leading to blowing/drifting snow and low visibility. Possible whiteout/near-blizzard conditions in open areas can’t be ruled out.

Some places will see sustained wind speeds of 30-40 mph. Gusts over 50 mph are not out of the question. The snow will also be falling as heavy as it was overnight in some locations. The western James River Valley should be finished with the snow around this time, as it moves off to the east. By this time, the heaviest of the snow will be moving through Lakes Country.

The snow will begin to taper down by the lunch break. We could, however, see some snow falling through the evening hors as this system moves out. Temperatures will be much colder at this point. They will be around 10° for most places. Lakes Country will be a bit warmer as the Devils Lake Basin will be a bit colder.

Things will be much calmer as we head off to be tomorrow. They will also be much colder. Temperatures will be in the single digits on both sides of zero.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There will be bands of heavy snow likely from Stutsman county, ND and points southeast into Roberts county, SD. Here we could see 6-9″ of snowfall or even a bit more if a really heavy band sets up. In Fargo, we can expect around 4-7″. Lakes country 2-4″, and rapidly decreasing amounts north of Hwy 200.

Extended Planner:

THURSDAY: Behind Wednesday’s snow, Thursday will bring cooler temperatures. Morning lows will be on either side of zero with highs in the teens along with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower. Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We are watching a chance of snow and/or wintry mix early in the week. This will arrive on Monday, and will go into Tuesday morning. This will also help bring us the warmer temperatures for Monday into the low 30s and upper 20s. But, we will cool right back down for Tuesday and Wednesday in the low teens and upper single digits.

THURSDAY - SATURDAY: Next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are looking mighty cloudy. Thursday we might see some peeks of Sun later in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin the period a little on the chilly side with lows on Thursday around 10°. Highs will be around 20°. We warm up a little bit on Friday as a south wind moves into the area. It will bring with it warmer temps. Lows will still be around 10°, but highs will be around 25°. Saturday looks like it could be a couple of degrees warmer than Friday. There is a chance for snow, but we are extremely far off from this system. We are watching it and will update you as it nears.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.