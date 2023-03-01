West Acres Mall opening late

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The latest hit of winter weather is forcing West Acres Mall to open late.

The mall posted on social media saying it will open at noon on Wednesday, March 1.

The Fargo metro area is dealing with 9+ inches of snow and near-zero visibility. Several roads were also closed because of the weather.

Several businesses and schools are also closed because of the weather. Find the full list here.

