Police ask people to stay off the roads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As snow continues to fall and blow around, area police departments are asking people to stay off the roads and only travel if it’s an emergency.

The Fargo Police Department and public works employees say several vehicles, and even some tow trucks, are becoming stuck in these conditions.

The West Fargo Police Department and public works recommend no travel within West Fargo. They say vehicles getting stuck in the roadways area creating even more dangerous conditions.

City offices in both Fargo and West Fargo are closed on Wednesday, March 1. Snowplows continue to prioritize snow emergency routes before starting to clear residential areas.

All public safety agencies and essential services are still operating. Garbage and recycling crews are working their regular routes, though pickup may be delayed.

