Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Police ask people to stay off the roads

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As snow continues to fall and blow around, area police departments are asking people to stay off the roads and only travel if it’s an emergency.

The Fargo Police Department and public works employees say several vehicles, and even some tow trucks, are becoming stuck in these conditions.

The West Fargo Police Department and public works recommend no travel within West Fargo. They say vehicles getting stuck in the roadways area creating even more dangerous conditions.

City offices in both Fargo and West Fargo are closed on Wednesday, March 1. Snowplows continue to prioritize snow emergency routes before starting to clear residential areas.

All public safety agencies and essential services are still operating. Garbage and recycling crews are working their regular routes, though pickup may be delayed.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
FBI investigating WF man and several of his colleagues for years-long fraud scheme
Interstates closed across North Dakota
UPDATE: Interstates closed in North Dakota
Road Conditions
Wade Clinton
Griggs County Sheriff’s Office searches for wanted man
Daniel Lawrence Mengedoth
Fargo dentist arrested for “unprovoked” stabbing

Latest News

City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed - March 1
City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed - March 1
Metro buses starting late due to snow - March 1
Metro buses starting late due to snow - March 1
Woman arrested following shooting in Jamestown
Woman arrested following shooting in Jamestown
Intense Snow Hits Valley - March 1
Intense Snow Hits Valley - March 1