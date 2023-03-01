NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Calamari Fritti w/Cilantro-Garlic Aioli

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -1 lb calamari head and tubes, cut 1″ rings

1 cup buttermilk

3 cups flour

2 tablespoons old bay seasoning

2 rectangular baking pans

1 gal Peanut Oil

½ cup Sweet Chili Sauce for Chicken

Place the cut calamari in a mixing bowl and add the buttermilk. Stir to cover and marinate for at least 3 hours up to 24 hrs.

In one pan, whisk together the flour and seasoning. Meanwhile heat a deep fryer to 350 degrees F or a large cast iron Dutch oven fitted with a frying/candy thermometer. In the other baking pan, set the basket for the fryer next to the seasoned flour.

Drain the calamari in a colander or sieve the over a bowl. Shake to drain as much as possible, but DO NOT RINSE with water.

In 1 cup batches, sprinkle the calamari in the seasoned flour equally over the pan. Using your hands, fluff the calamari to dust thoroughly and keep it from sticking together. Once coated, transfer the dusted calamari to the basket of your fryer to shake excess flour off.

You might want to do a couple of test runs with a few pieces to see if you oil is at temp and check cook time. If the calamari is greasy and not crispy, increase the temperature 25 degrees.

Slowly lower the basket into the fryer and jerk it a couple of times. Use a slotted skimmer to break up if sticking together. Fry for exactly 2 minutes. Drain on grocery bag and place in a low oven to keep warm while you fry the rest.

Serve with the sweet chili sauce.

