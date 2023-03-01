NDSU removes interim tag from Provost Bertolini, provides update to budget cuts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University announced they have removed the interim tag from Provost David Bertolini as the school continues to work through the looming budget cuts. NDSU also provided what the five colleges will be going forward after two were cut.

”We have reduced the number of deans from seven to five. We have deans that have been making really hard decisions. We have academic leaders that have been making tough decisions and we have other stuff that have been affected by this. Regardless with whatever I’ve been through before, this is tough.” said NDSU David Cook.

The colleges are Arts and Sciences, Business, Health Professions and Human Sciences, Engineering and Agriculture, Food Systems and Human Services. Provost Bertolini was given the full position according to President Cook because they wanted stability in leadership while the university continues it’s plans moving forward. There will be 27.5 jobs cut at NDSU and $200,000 to be cut from the athletic dept. budget.

“We cannot transform NDSU by simply making reductions; we must reinvest in ways to enhance our student experience. Our enrollment issues are going to become more difficult in the future with increased competition from other institutions and demographic changes that will see fewer high school graduates in coming years.” wrote President Cook in a letter to the university.

Their plan is to also invest in future projects which includes professional advising and creating fully, online programs.

