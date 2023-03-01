Cooking with Cash Wa
NDDOT announces schedule for highway openings

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative...
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative schedule to open highways this afternoon.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative schedule to open highways this afternoon.

Officials say as road conditions improve, these are expected to open by the scheduled times. However, officials say to remember this schedule may change. If a road is open, it doesn’t necessarily mean the roadway is clear. NDDOT says motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions.

  • 2 pm
    • I-94, Bismarck to Jamestown
    • I-29, Grand Forks to South Dakota border
    • ND Hwy 13, I-29 to Wahpeton
    • U.S. Hwy 52, Harvey to Jamestown
    • U.S. Hwy 281, Jamestown to South Dakota border
  • 4 pm
    • I-94, Jamestown to Fargo

For more information on road conditions across the state, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map by clicking here.

