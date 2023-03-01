NDDOT announces schedule for highway openings

N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative schedule to open highways this afternoon.

Officials say as road conditions improve, these are expected to open by the scheduled times. However, officials say to remember this schedule may change. If a road is open, it doesn’t necessarily mean the roadway is clear. NDDOT says motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions.

2 pm I-94, Bismarck to Jamestown I-29, Grand Forks to South Dakota border ND Hwy 13, I-29 to Wahpeton U.S. Hwy 52, Harvey to Jamestown U.S. Hwy 281, Jamestown to South Dakota border

4 pm I-94, Jamestown to Fargo



For more information on road conditions across the state, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map by clicking here.

