MNDot releases new trip planning app

Residents and visitors in southern and western Minnesota now have the ability to plan for and, in some cases, pay for public transit and intercity bus trips by using the Transit app.(City of Mankato (custom credit) | City of Mankato)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MNDoT announced the release of a new trip planning app that launched today.

The Transit app is meant to mimic the utility of of other trip planning apps, but has a focus on local options for public transportation and other resources for those without personal transportation.

The app gives the option to view and pay for transportation within a given city. MNDoT says that the goal of the app is to make public transportation more accessible outside of major cities. Mankato is one of over 300 cities worldwide to adopt the inititiative.

The app is currently in a pilot period that is scheduled to last until April of next year.

Participating transportation providers include (* indicates in-app ticketing will be available):

  • Brown County Heartland Express
  • Central Community Transit
  • Jefferson Lines (by mid-March)
  • Land to Air
  • Morris Transit*
  • Mankato Transit System*
  • Minnesota River Valley Transit
  • Prairie Five RIDES
  • Rochester Public Transit (by the end of March)
  • Rolling Hills Transit*
  • SMART*
  • The Otter Express*
  • Tri-CAP*
  • TRUE Transit
  • UCAP Community Transit

