Minnesota gun carry permits significantly down in 2022

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released the 2022 Permit to Carry Report, which shows a significant drop in the number of firearms permit applications and issuances.

The data is submitted by Minnesota law enforcement agencies and is required by Minnesota law. Minnesota sheriffs reported to the BCA that 70,443 permits were applied for and they issued 65,257 permits in 2022. Those numbers follow historic highs over the past two years.

Year Permits 2022 65,257 2021 106,488 2020 96,554 2019 51,404 2018 66,053 2017 55,069

Sheriffs reported there were 177 permits suspended, 27 revoked, 1,414 voided and 866 denied in 2022.

The report also shows people with permits committed 4,199 crimes in 2022. According to the BCA, this is the highest number since the state’s Personal Protection Act was enacted, but the percent of permit holders who committed a crime (1%) was consistent with recent prior years.

Just over 3% were crimes where firearms were used in furtherance of a crime; more than 60% were DWIs or other traffic offenses; and 15% were from the “Other” category which includes both less serious offenses such as city ordinance violations and DNR hunting, fishing and recreational vehicle violations and less common but more serious offenses such as stalking and riot.

As of March 1, 2023, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota is 395,626. The Permit to Carry Report contains data on permits to carry a firearm. Minnesota does not track permits to purchase firearms.

