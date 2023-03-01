Metro buses starting late due to snow

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MATBUS in the Fargo metro area is starting late because of snow.

The city says MATBUS will be starting routes at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The Ground Transportation Center along NP Ave. downtown will open at 9 a.m.

The service says people still need to be aware of the possibility of additional service impacts and allow for extra time for their trips.

For more information, you can call 701-232-7500 and hit option 1 for updates.

