Jamestown teacher resigns amid drug investigation

45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A teacher who is facing numerous drug charges in Stutsman County has resigned her position at Jamestown Public Schools.

The Jamestown School Board accepted the resignation of Amy Tarno at a special meeting on Monday, February 27. The business education teacher was previously placed on administrative leave pending the drug investigation.

Tarno is facing 10 drug-related charges in Stutsman County, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at Amy Tarno’s home on the morning of February 14. During the search, officers located approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of marijuana, several THC edibles, 138 Methadone pills, 3 Hydrocodone pills, 10 Diazepam pills, a Clonazepam pill, and approximately 4 doses of LSD.

Drug paraphernalia was also located, including glass pipes and coffee filters with crystal residue. Court documents say the meth was stored in several baggies near a digital scale and $260 in cash was also confiscated. A deputy at the scene says the meth has a street value of approximately $1,000.

