I-94 closed from Jamestown to Bismarck

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol announced Interstate 94 is closed from Jamestown to Bismarck as of 8 p.m. CST Tuesday.

Other roads closed:

U.S. 52 E: Harvey to Jamestown

U.S. 52 W: Buchanan to Jamestown

U.S. 281 N: S.D. Line to Jamestown

NDDOT officials say drivers are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions and should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.