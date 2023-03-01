Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen opens amid winter storm

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nothing is stopping the historic Dairy Queen in Moorhead from keeping a cold tradition alive.

The DQ along Main Ave. and 8th St. opens every year on March 1 no matter what Mother Nature throws at us.

The nationally renowned DQ had sidewalks shoveled and smiles ready to greet the first customer at 10 a.m. This is its 74th season offering treats to people in the metro.

The owners say the first customer of the year ordered a hot fudge malt.

