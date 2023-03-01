Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Funding bill for ND Industrial Commission moves to Senate

Funding the Industrial Commission
Funding the Industrial Commission(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota House passed its funding bill for the Industrial Commission.

House Bill 1014 allocates money for that agency and other departments under the authority of the Industrial Commission such as the Department of Mineral Resources and the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. It also provides funding for the development of salt caverns for gas or liquid storage, upgrades to electric resiliency and transmission, and a study into the feasibility of mining rare minerals.

“One of the reasons this funding is important to me is because the processing of these materials has to take place where it’s mined, so this would be a big win for coal country,” said Rep. Anna Novak, R-Hazen.

The bill gives departments $3 million for each industry towards any litigation against them.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is now debating the bill.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
FBI investigating WF man and several of his colleagues for years-long fraud scheme
Interstates closed across North Dakota
UPDATE: Interstates closed in North Dakota
Road Conditions
Wade Clinton
Griggs County Sheriff’s Office searches for wanted man
Daniel Lawrence Mengedoth
Fargo dentist arrested for “unprovoked” stabbing

Latest News

Thompson girls return to state; enter tourney as the top seed
Sports - Thompson girls return to state; enter tourney as the top seed
6:00PM News March 1- Part 2
6:00PM News March 1- Part 2
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting in Jamestown is named
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting in Jamestown is named
6:00PM News March 1- Part 1
6:00PM News March 1- Part 1
Winter storm buries F-M metro
VNL @ 6: Winter storm buries F-M metro