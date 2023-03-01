Former lawmakers speak out against book banning law

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Workers at public libraries across the state put together displays to show which books could no longer be offered if two bills in the North Dakota Legislature become law. Signs on book carts said “Read ‘em before they’re gone.” “The Grapes of Wrath,” and a HarperCollins study bible could be removed if these bills are passed in the Legislature.

Two former legislators spoke out against these bills during a presentation at the public library in Valley City.

Phil Mueller said First Amendment Rights are going to be violated if these bills pass.

Larry Robinson said if these bills pass, citizens could use the referral process, if needed.

Senate bill would charge a librarian with a class B misdemeanor, jail time and a fine for willfully displaying sexually explicit materials the average person applying contemporary North Dakota standards would find offensive in places children visit.

Valley City Barnes County Library board president Hilde van Gijssel talked about the unknown costs of defending librarians who are charged, if this law passes.

van Gijssel, Mueller and Robinson urged citizens to contact their District 24 legislators, Senator Mike Wobbema and Representatives Cole Christensen and Dwight Kiefert to let them know whether they support or oppose these bills.

