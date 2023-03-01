City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo declared an emergency, shutting down all non-essential city offices and services.

This will close city hall, three Fargo Public Library locations, FARGODOME administrative offices and Fargo Cass Public Health.

The city says snowplows will stay on the roads and work to clear emergency routes before going into residential areas. Trash and recycling will happen as planned, although pick up might be delayed.

