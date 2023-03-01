Car rolls under Moorhead bridge along interstate

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hurt following a rollover along I-94 in Moorhead.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 it responded to a rollover crash under the 20th St. bridge on the interstate in Moorhead.

The crash report says a 25-year-old man from Florida was driving the car when it went off the road and rolled. The driver was not hurt, but a woman in the car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities say the roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.