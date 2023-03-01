Becker Co. reports deceased man lying in ditch

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a dead man lying in a ditch on 300th Av., just north of 137th St. in the Burlington Township.

Officials say he was identified as 31-year-old Daniel Thompson of Frazee, MN. They say the preliminary investigation shows no obvious signs of trauma. The incident is under investigation with autopsy results pending.

The Sheriff says this is believed to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

