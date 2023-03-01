Cooking with Cash Wa
18-year-old Ulen man facing sexual conduct charges

Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 18-year-old Shawn Green is facing two felony charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct after he was accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

According to court records, last December, Green allegedly forced the victim to engage in sexual acts after she declined his advances. Following the encounter, records say, Green told the victim “not to tell anyone.”

Green claims the encounter was consensual and he also admitted to exchanging “nudes” with the victim two months prior, according to court documents.

If convicted of both charges, Green could face up to 30 years in prison and $65,000 in fines.

