Willie Nelson and family to perform at Bluestem this May

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jade Presents and Essentia Health in Fargo just announced a concert coming to Bluestem Amphitheater this May.

Willie Nelson & Family will come to Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, Minnesota on May 22nd, 2023. Presale begins on Thursday, March 2nd at 10A.M. You can click the link for more information and to purchase tickets here: bit.ly/3ZraOJy

The concert is rain or shine parking is limited so rideshare and shuttles are encouraged and there will be no season passes this year.

Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

